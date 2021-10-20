Steve Bruce reflects on “cabbage head” insults in emotional interview after Newcastle departure

Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce has stated that it’s tough to be called a “cabbage head” and that the Newcastle United job may be his last in football, after news of his departure was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Magpies, who were recently taken over by a Saudi-led consortium, released a statement which said that “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.”

Bruce added that “this is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be,” however, quotes he has given to The Telegraph suggest that he was aware that he wasn’t always 100% backed by the Newcastle fans.

Steve Bruce: It’s tough to be called a cabbage head.

“I think it might be my last job. It has been very, very tough,” Bruce said in an interview published in the minutes after his departure was confirmed.

“To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail & saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.

“I’ve always enjoyed the fight, proving people wrong, but that’s all it ever seemed to be. A fight, a battle. It does take its toll because even when you win a game, you don’t feel like you are winning over the supporters.”

Steve Bruce spent two years at Newcastle.

Bruce’s use of the term “cabbage head” refers back to his time in charge of Aston Villa, when a cabbage was thrown at him by a supporter as he stood in the dugout.

The Nothumberland-born manager took over at Newcastle in July 2019 and led the club to 13th and 12th-place Premier League finishes in his two seasons in charge.

Newcastle begin search for new manager.

Despite being a boyhood Newcastle fan, Bruce was never too popular with The Magpies support, owing partly to the fact he managed arch-rivals Sunderland from 2009 until 2011.

Newcastle will now begin the process of hiring a new manager, with Graeme Jones set to take interim charge starting with this Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: newcastle united, Steve Bruce