Stephen Warnock takes swipe at Roy Keane over Jordan Henderson comments

Keane had questioned Henderson’s Euro 2020 inclusion.

Stephen Warnock has taken a sarcastic swipe at Roy Keane over comments the Corkman made about Jordan Henderson in the build-up to Euro 2020.

With Henderson carrying an injury heading into the tournament, Keane questioned his inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, saying on ITV: “I’ve heard lots of people say they want him around the place. For what?

“Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing-song? Do quizzes in the evenings? What does he do? And if you’re Liverpool then you wouldn’t be happy either.”

Stephen Warnock takes swipe at Roy Keane.

Over two months later and Warnock hasn’t forgotten Roy’s quotes, bringing them up in his role as pundit on LFCTV last night.

Henderson came on as a substitute in Liverpool’s 3-1 friendly win over Osasuna at Anfield and afterwards, Warnock waxed lyrical about the captain’s value to the England squad during a Euro 2020 run that ended in final defeat against Italy.

Stephen Warnock: “Henderson is a leader.”

“Card tricks apparently. That’s Roy Keane’s comment, wasn’t it? He said why’s he there unless he can do card tricks,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“But it’s not about that with him. He’s a leader, a natural guy who wants the team to succeed. He understands the role that he has to play there.

“I look at the semi-final and final Southgate played him, because of his ability on the pitch to help people through games. He’s hugely influential.”

Henderson came on as a substitute five times during Euro 2020 and scored his first England goal in the 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine in Rome.

Warnock went on to praise Henderson’s influence on Liverpool’s younger players, saying: “You know what you’re going to get from him. You know he’s going to be one of those type of players, understands what it feels like to be a youngster coming into the squad and trying to prove what you can do.

Henderson is Liverpool’s longest serving player, arriving at the club in 2011 before take over as permanent captain when Steven Gerrard left in 2015.

Since taking the armband, he has led Liverpool to Champions League success in 2019 before captaining the club to their first league title in 30 years in 2019/20.

As for Warnock’s comments on Keane, someone must have forgotten to tell him it’s the former Ireland captain’s birthday today. Let’s hope he’s not too upset.

