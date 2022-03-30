Stephen Kenny on how Troy Parrott reacted to not starting against Lithuania

Stephen Kenny on Troy Parrott reaction.

Stephen Kenny has hailed Troy Parrott for channelling the disappointment of not starting against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster, on loan at MK Dons, came off the bench in the 63rd minute and just as it looked like a 0-0 stalemate was going to be confirmed, the striker came up with a moment of magic to fire home from outside the box.

Stephen Kenny: “Troy Parrott was unlucky not to start.”

Speaking afterwards, Kenny said that Parrott had been unfortunate not to start the game but praised his player for using that disappointment to come on and affect the result.

“He was unlucky not to start, really,” Kenny told Virgin Media. “To take the disappointment of that… we made six changes and he wasn’t one of them… to take the disappointment of that and then to still channel that into the game itself and the impact of coming on and to have one tipped over the bar just before that, a brilliant effort just saved.

“And then to have the ability to go and have the quality to strike, it was terrific.”

Troy Parrott’s first goal at the Aviva.

The goal was Parrott’s third for the senior international side and first in front of the Aviva Stadium crowd after he opened his account with a brace away to Andorra last June.

Being a Dublin boy, it was a special moment for the 20-year-old and he explained as much in the post-match press conference.

“I’m still shaking.”

“Incredible,” he told reporters. “I’m still shaking now. Honestly one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my life. To score at that end of the Aviva maybe a mile or so from my house is incredible.

“Just to see the fans coming out and how much they support us, you just want to give them as much back as they can. I was blessed tonight to be able to do that.”

Ireland form.

Now unbeaten in eight games, Ireland will embark on that Nations League journey in June in a group that contains Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine, although uncertainty still surrounds the Ukrainian team given all that is going on in their country.

While last night’s performance was certainly below-par, a draw against the world number one side Belgium and a win over Lithuania is a decent return to form this international break and it’s clear to see that spirits are high among both players and supporters.

We never thought we’d say this, but roll on the Nations League.

