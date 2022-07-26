Stephen Kenny’s son makes Northern Ireland U18 debut against Man United

Stephen Kenny’s son makes Northern Ireland debut.

Eoin Kenny, the son of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen, made his debut for the Northern Ireland U18 side against Manchester United on Monday night.

It was confirmed last week that Eoin, who plays with Dundalk’s youth team, had been included in Gerard Lyttle’s U18 squad for two matches against the Red Devils, with the first taking place in Coleraine on Monday.

Eoin Kenny qualifies for the North.

Kenny qualifies to play for the North, as he was born in Derry while his father was managing Derry City in the League of Ireland.

The youngster will still be able to switch allegiances to the Republic, unless he goes on to make a senior competitive appearance for Northern Ireland.

Kenny is an attacking midfielder and is described by Stephen Finn as a “talented youngster, having appeared for Dundalk’s underage sides on a number of occasions.”

Sunday | Manages Ireland to a 3-0 win over Luxembourg Tuesday | Watches his two sons, Eoin & Fionn Kenny play for @maristdundalk in a 1-0 win over the De La Salle in the North West Leinster League A great few days for @FAIreland manager Stephen Kenny | #SupportGrassroots pic.twitter.com/RZT2h80DM9 — FAI Grassroots (@FAIGrassroots) November 17, 2021

Northern Ireland v Man United.

Last night’s game was the first of two matches against Man United this week as part of the SuperCupNI tournament, with the second meeting penned in for Ballymena on Wednesday.

It looked like Northern Ireland would emerge victorious after goals from Conor Scannell and Lewis Trickett gave them a 2-0 lead, but United hit back through goals from Ethan Williams, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Ennis to ultimately win 3-2.

The Northern Ireland U18 side is designed to “bridge the gap” between the U19 and U17 teams and mainly consists of players who have previously represented Northern Ireland at U17 level.

A great effort from @NorthernIreland Under-18s tonight who battled hard but after a late @ManUtd winner lost 2-3 @SuperCupNI at @ColeraineFC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZWMQe8n42V — Irish FA (@IrishFA) July 25, 2022

Gerard Lyttle.

“It’s important to keep continuity between the U17s and U19s,” said Lyttle when announcing the squad last week. “Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included.

“However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

“It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.”

While Kenny is on the books of Dundalk, Derry City are also heavily represented in the squad, through defenders Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey and forward Luca Doherty.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: eoin kenny, Ireland, Northern Ireland, stephen kenny