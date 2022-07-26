Close sidebar

Stephen Kenny’s son makes Northern Ireland U18 debut against Man United

by James Fenton

Stephen Kenny’s son makes Northern Ireland debut.

Eoin Kenny, the son of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen, made his debut for the Northern Ireland U18 side against Manchester United on Monday night.

It was confirmed last week that Eoin, who plays with Dundalk’s youth team, had been included in Gerard Lyttle’s U18 squad for two matches against the Red Devils, with the first taking place in Coleraine on Monday.

Eoin Kenny qualifies for the North.

Kenny qualifies to play for the North, as he was born in Derry while his father was managing Derry City in the League of Ireland.

The youngster will still be able to switch allegiances to the Republic, unless he goes on to make a senior competitive appearance for Northern Ireland.

Kenny is an attacking midfielder and is described by Stephen Finn as a “talented youngster, having appeared for Dundalk’s underage sides on a number of occasions.”

Northern Ireland v Man United.

Last night’s game was the first of two matches against Man United this week as part of the SuperCupNI tournament, with the second meeting penned in for Ballymena on Wednesday.

It looked like Northern Ireland would emerge victorious after goals from Conor Scannell and Lewis Trickett gave them a 2-0 lead, but United hit back through goals from Ethan Williams, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Ennis to ultimately win 3-2.

The Northern Ireland U18 side is designed to “bridge the gap” between the U19 and U17 teams and mainly consists of players who have previously represented Northern Ireland at U17 level.

Gerard Lyttle.

“It’s important to keep continuity between the U17s and U19s,” said Lyttle when announcing the squad last week. “Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included.

“However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

“It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.”

While Kenny is on the books of Dundalk, Derry City are also heavily represented in the squad, through defenders Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey and forward Luca Doherty.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Sligo Rovers v Motherwell: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Latest Cristiano Ronaldo Man United update implies he’s staying at the club

Official: Troy Parrott agrees season-long loan deal with Preston North End