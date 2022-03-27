Stephen Kenny praises John Egan for his role in Ireland’s draw with Belgium

Stephen Kenny hails John Egan.

Stephen Kenny has praised John Egan for his role in Ireland’s 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday.

The Boys in Green secured a 2-2 draw with the world’s number one team, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne scoring the goals for the home side.

While Ireland‘s backline conceded two goals, Kenny singled Egan out for praise afterwards, specifically for his ability to press and for his use of the ball.

A spectacular goal ✅ A dramatic late equaliser ✅ Tonight's game had it all! Player ratings below 👇#COYBIG https://t.co/LoQmjBeN8O — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 26, 2022

Stephen Kenny: “John Egan changed a lot.”

“I thought John Egan changed a lot,” the Ireland manager said after the game. “His press was so aggressive from left centre-back that he won a couple of critical challenges plus he took the ball out and was able to add some calm to our play.

“I thought he was very, very influential in that period when we needed someone to be, in terms of spectacular challenges – jumping from the halfway line to their goal to win tackles, and then also carry the ball out and being able to use it well.

“So I think the dynamic psychologically, when they got the goal, they only had one chance in the first half when they hit the side-netting. They’re 1-0 up and they can overload their midfield by dropping one of their strikers in, they can dominate possession a little bit more… that gives us a problem possession-wise in that period but Shane Duffy was our spare man then.

“Once we got the goal, we were absolutely on top because the dynamic of the game changed… they’ve got to try and match you a bit more. We showed more quality then as well… we were inconsistent with our passing in the opening period probably.”

Ireland continue positive form.

The performance was the latest in a string of positive displays for Kenny’s side and while it came against an under-strength Belgium team, the manager will be able to take plenty of encouragement from how this team earned their draw.

Ireland are now unbeaten in seven matches since the World Cup qualifying defeat to Portugal in September and judging by the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, match-going fans are very much on board with what Kenny is doing.

Next up is another friendly against Lithuania, which takes place at the Aviva on Tuesday night.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: john ega, Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny