Stephen Kenny launches impassioned defence of Irish football after Luxembourg manager’s “British” comments

Stephen Kenny hits back at Luc Holtz.

Stephen Kenny passionately defended Irish football on Sunday night in the face of criticism from Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz.

Holtz appeared to be in a foul mood after his side fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland, sealed by second-half goals from Shane Duffy, Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson.

Luc Holtz referenced Ireland’s “British” style of play.

In the build-up to the game, Holtz caused a stir by saying that Ireland play in a “British style” with a “fighting spirit” and “long balls,” but with the World Cup qualifier between the two countries on the horizon, Kenny opted to brush the comments under the carpet.

“I don’t really have any reaction. Anyone can say anything. I have no reaction to that. It’s certainly not accurate,” the Ireland manager responded.

After last night’s victory in Luxembourg, it became clear that Kenny was merely sticking a pin in Holtz’s quotes before lashing out once his side had done their talking on the pitch.

Stephen Kenny: “His comments were unacceptable.”

After Holtz doubled down on his “British” comparison, Kenny came out fighting, listing a number of Ireland players from years gone by who gave a lot more to their country than just a fighting spirit.

“We were disappointed he denigrated all the great players who played for Ireland,” Kenny said.

“Denis Irwin was in with us a couple of weeks ago (presenting international caps to the squad). Roy Keane, John Giles, Liam Brady, Mick McCarthy, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff.

“It is wrong to say they just fight for second balls and played caveman football for a hundred years. It’s wrong to suggest that. We thought he denigrated a lot of players and that was unacceptable.

“The players themselves know, they hear it themselves. We did speak about it. It is unnecessary, but it’s part of life. We have moved on already.”

Holtz accuses Ireland staff of unsporting behaviour.

Before Kenny spoke out, Holtz accused him and his coaching staff of “unsporting behaviour” in the aftermath of Sunday’s match, saying “I’m very disappointed about the behaviour of the staff of Ireland.

“This evening, they came and played the big guys because they won. In Ireland where we won, they immediately disappeared to the dressing rooms.

“We didn’t go to them and make them ridiculous, but they tried to do that this evening after the match. That’s not very fair play and very disappointing.

“We are not used to that from British teams.”

While Holtz may have had his side’s 1-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium in March in his mind when assessing the Ireland squad, it’s fair to say that Kenny and his team put him firmly in his place on Sunday night.

