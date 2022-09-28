Stephen Kenny puts emphasis on learning from Armenia mistakes

Stephen Kenny backs Ireland players to learn from Armenia mistakes.

Stephen Kenny has insisted that his players will learn from the mistakes that blighted Tuesday night’s Nations League victory over Armenia.

While Ireland ultimately secured a 3-2 victory, they had earlier given up a 2-0 lead, as the visitors scored twice with the space of 87 chaotic seconds.

Substitute Conor Hourihane was guilty of a wayward pass which led to Armenia’s equaliser, while Ireland’s back three have also been criticised for continuing to roam forward despite holding a two-goal lead.

For Kenny though, this sense of adventure won’t change, as he cited Nathan Collins’ memorable solo goal in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine back in June.

Stephen Kenny: “We’ll learn our lessons.”

“It’s something that we will learn from. It’s a fine line between a centre-half beating five or six players and scoring against Ukraine and then criticising him for doing it again.

“We were a bit too eager and too advanced on the pitch, collectively, for a team winning 2-0. That’s not to say that we won’t continue to attack. That’s what we’re committing to.

“We’re committed to playing the way we want to play. We made mistakes and ultimately conceded goals but we won the match and we completely deserved to win the match.

“There’s no question about that. We should have won it by more goals than we did. We’ll learn our lessons.”

Euro 2024.

The message of learning was one which Kenny seemed particularly keen to drive home, as he looked ahead to the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Ireland are in pot 3 for next week’s draw and so will likely come up against two of Europe’s traditional heavyweights in their group.

While Kenny’s side escaped with a win on Tuesday, they wouldn’t be so lucky against a Croatia or a France, if they make the kind of mistakes they were making in the second half against Armenia.

“The players are disappointed.”

“We’ll play better teams than Armenia in our quest to qualify for the European Championships and we’ll play teams of equal standing, some of lesser standing,” said Kenny.

“It’s all relative. It was a good performance from a technical point of view and we dominated. There is room for improvement in some of our attacking play because we were uber-aggressive in pursuit of the third goal when we didn’t need to be.”

“The players are disappointed, it wasn’t a euphoric dressing room, even though we won 3-2. The players know. How did we end up in that situation? We were absolutely dominant. How did that happen?

“I think it’s important that they realise that they did a lot of things very well in the match. They must learn from that situation and I expect that they will.”

