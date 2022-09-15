Stephen Kenny names 24-man Ireland squad for Scotland and Armenia games

Ireland squad named.

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League double-header against Scotland and Armenia.

Having not worn a green shirt since a 1-1 draw with Qatar 18 months ago, Robbie Brady is back in the squad on the back of a strong start to the season for Preston North End.

Brady and Omobamidele return to Ireland squad.

Andrew Omobamidele also makes a return to the squad after a spell out with injury. The defender’s most recent cap came courtesy of late cameo appearance in the 3-0 win over Luxembourg last November.

Omobamidele has played every minute of Norwich City’s EFL Championship campaign this season, with the Canaries flying high at second place in the table.

Callum O’Dowda is also back involved and will be hoping for a first cap since a 1-0 defeat to Wales in November 2020.

Goalkeepers.

In goal, Gavin Bazunu returns after missing the June international window but Caoimhin Kelleher is absent this time through injury.

The goalkeeping department is filled out by Mark Travers of Bournemouth and Max O’Leary of Bristol City.

Aaron Connolly, meanwhile, is expected to be named in Jim Crawford’s U21 squad later today, for the crucial European Championship play-off with Israel.

Ireland in the Nations League.

Ireland are due to travel to Glasgow to face Scotland on Saturday September 24th, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Kenny’s men currently sit fourth in Uefa Nations League B Group 1, after beginning a bumper June international window with defeats to Armenia in Yerevan and and Ukraine in Dublin.

𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 | 𝗠𝗡𝗧 Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele & Callum O'Dowda all return to the Ireland squad 👏 Obafemi, Ogbene & Parrott bolster forward line for matches against Scotland & Armenia 😍 𝗠𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦

24/09 | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🆚🇮🇪

27/09 | 🇮🇪🆚🇦🇲#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2EGKai6bfS — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 15, 2022

After those losses, the team bounced back with an impressive 3-0 victory over Scotland at the Aviva, before a wonder-goal from Nathan Collins helped them to a 1-1 draw with the Ukrainians in Poland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, stephen kenny