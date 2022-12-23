Quiz: Name every Ireland player used by Stephen Kenny in 2022

Stephen Kenny Ireland quiz.

Test your knowledge with our quiz about the Ireland players used by Stephen Kenny throughout 2022.

Ireland played 10 matches over the course of the year, namely six Uefa Nations League games and four friendlies.

The results were a mixed bag at best, with positive performances, such as the one that secured victory over Scotland at the Aviva, being counteracted by poor displays against the likes of Armenia, Norway and Malta.

The record for 2022 reads four wins, four defeats and two draws, and Kenny used a total of 31 players in achieving those results.

Quiz.

The question is, how many of those can you remember? We’ve listed each player’s position to give you a hint, although there is a little bit of ambiguity about some of the more versatile stars.

Since it’s Christmas, we’ll give you a generous seven minutes to complete the quiz. Let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, stephen kenny