Stephen Kenny leaps to Conor Hourihane’s defence after error in Armenia victory

by James Fenton

Stephen Kenny backs Conor Hourihane.

Stephen Kenny has leapt to the defence of Conor Hourihane, after the midfielder made an error in Ireland’s 3-2 victory over Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was Hourihane’s wayward pass that led to Eduard Spertsyan’s equaliser, to cap a crazy second-half period in which Ireland gave up a 2-0 lead to the visitors.

Chaotic second half.

Just 87 seconds earlier, an Artak Dashyan goal halved the deficit created by a John Egan header and a Michael Obafemi strike, on what had looked like a comfortable night for Ireland up until that point.

An injury-time Robbie Brady penalty went some way to sparing the home side’s blushes, as Armenia saw two men sent off amid protests over the VAR-assisted awarding of the spot kick.

After the chaotic finish to the game, Hourihane’s mistake was one of the major talking points, but Kenny backed his midfielder in his post-match press conference.

Stephen Kenny: “Conor Hourihane is a terrific passer.”

“Conor is a terrific passer of the ball, that’s his strength,” said the Ireland manager. “He’s the first to hold his hands up, he’s a great professional.

“He’s been a really good player for Ireland. Individuals can make a mistake and it just got punished in that game.”

Hourihane was brought on for Jayson Molumby on 51 minutes, after the Waterford man was lucky to escape a second yellow card.

Speaking to RTE after the game, Kenny confirmed that the risk of Molumby getting sent off played a part in his decision to bring on Hourihane.

Jayson Molumby.

“The first booking seemed harsh,” said Kenny. “I did need to make that decision, I felt. Jayson was doing really well. Josh Cullen is a permanent fixture in there but with him out [suspended], we had to see who else can do that job.

“Jayson is effectively considered more of an attacking midfield player as a number eight, he was actually playing really well but he is liable to get booked at times.”

The victory for Ireland meant that they avoid relegation to League C for the next Nations League campaign, as they finished third in League B Group 1 with a record of seven points from six games.

