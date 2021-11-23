Ex-Ireland international on Cristiano Ronaldo becoming interim Man United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo as interim Manchester United manager?

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly has dismissed the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo becoming interim manager of Man United.

Not only are the Red Devils on the lookout for a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their statement on Sunday confirming the Norwegian’s dismissal also indicated that they are searching for someone to lead the team until the end of the season.

Stephen Kelly on Ronaldo as manager.

For the time being, Michael Carrick is in charge, starting with Tuesday evening’s visit to Villarreal and when asked if Carrick’s ex-teammate Ronaldo could take the reins as player-manager, Kelly was dismissive of the idea.

“He probably would make a good player-manager because of what he demands,” the former Ireland defender said on RTE, ahead of the Champions League clash.

“But I think it would be the completely wrong decision in this case because a (permanent) manager coming in and giving Ronaldo that much power, you’re only just hampering his decision-making. You’re asking for trouble.”

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a lot to offer Man United.

While Kelly was adamant in his point that Ronaldo’s ego could have detrimental effects on his ability to manage the Man United squad, he certainly doesn’t think it was a mistake for the club to re-sign him this summer, as several other pundits have indicated.

“Pep Guardiola wanted to sign him (for Manchester City). He’s one of the best managers in the country and if he wants him, he knows he could come in and do something and he build a team around him.

“They needed a striker to score goals for them, Manchester United have a striker to score goals for them. Stop letting them in, let him do his job and they’ll be in a better position.”

In terms of a permanent replacement for Solskjaer, Mauricio Pochettino appears to be the number one choice but with the Argentine currently under contract at Paris Saint-Germain, the deal could be more complicated than the Man United hierarchy would like.

In the meantime, the Red Devils are scheduled to play 10 matches before the turn of the year as Carrick and his coaching team face into a relentless run of fixtures.

