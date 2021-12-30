Ex-teammates hail Stephen Ireland in trailer for new feature film

Stephen Ireland film.

Stephen Ireland’s career at Manchester City is being celebrated in a new feature film issued by the club.

As Abu Dhabi riches started to pour into Man City in the summer of 2008, Ireland was one of the key players at what was effectively a mid-table club.

Stephen Ireland is Superman.

City would go on to embark on a successful new era and while Ireland would stick around for the first two seasons after the takeover, it’s likely that many of the club’s recently-acquired international fans haven’t even heard of the Corkman.

That’s about to change as City unveil a new feature film in honour of the player that fans dubbed ‘Superman,’ due to an infamous goal celebration in which Ireland dropped his shorts to reveal underpants with the Superman logo on them.

The trailer for Ireland is Superman was released on the club’s social media channels on Thursday afternoon and features interviews with some of Ireland’s teammates from his time at the club, including Nedum Onuoha, Shaun-Wright-Phillips and Brazilian midfielder, Elano.

Jack Grealish.

Current City player Jack Grealish also recalls Ireland fondly, having spent time with him when they were both at Aston Villa.

“That just sums he up, really, as a person. Funny guy,” Grealish says, seemingly in reference to the Superman incident, of which Ireland himself asks: “what was I thinking?”

“Incredible player, great human being,” is Onuoha’s contribution before he adds: “that year, without Stephen Ireland, we would not have been anywhere near as successful as we were.”

The year to which Onuoha refers is 2008/09, a season in which Ireland took home the club’s Player of the Year trophy, which had been won the previous four years by his fellow Irishman Richard Dunne.

The end of Ireland’s Man City spell.

Ireland was rewarded for his form by City’s wealthy new ownership, with a contract that was supposed to keep him at the club until 2014.

However, after Mark Hughes was sacked as manager in December 2009, the midfielder never hit it off with the Welshman’s successor Roberto Mancini and he was sold to Aston Villa as part of a deal that would see James Milner arrive at the Etihad Stadium.

Ireland’s career would never reach the heights of his time at Man City but it’s clear to see from the below trailer that he is still held in high regard from all at the club.

The full Ireland is Superman film can be watched here, via a subscription.

𝙄𝙍𝙀𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙄𝙎 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙈𝘼𝙉 🦸‍♂️🎥 Our new feature film highlighting Stephen Ireland's City career is out now, exclusively on CITY+ 📺 Subscribe 👉 https://t.co/NCqHsu0A1I — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2021

