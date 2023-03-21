Stephen Ireland: “Euro 2024 qualification would bring togetherness to the country”

Stephen Ireland on Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Stephen Ireland feels that Euro 2024 qualification would bring “togetherness” to a country that is craving a major tournament.

Ireland host France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier next Monday, as the bid to qualify for a first tournament since Euro 2016 gets underway.

The task at hand will be a tough one, with the Netherlands and Greece also competing for the two automatic qualifying spots, while Gibraltar will be seen as group minnows.

Stephen Ireland: “The country is crying out for it.”

Ireland, who was capped six times between 2006 and 2007, feels that a trip to the tournament in Germany next summer would bring unity and a party atmosphere to the country.

“It’s vital and the entire country is crying out for it,” the Corkman told Pundit Arena via Euro 2024 Odds. “There is always heartbreak when the team doesn’t make it to a tournament, they always seem to be a bit closer and there or thereabouts with it.

“The country needs it, they’re desperate for it and craving it. It’ll be great if they can do it, because when they are there, the country becomes an absolute party and it creates a real togetherness within the country.

“Ireland as a country is built to be really tight-knit as well and together, these things bring everyone together and it’d be really great to finally get somewhere.”

Thierry Henry handball.

Two years after Ireland’s self-enforced exile from the national team, Ireland and France had their most infamous meeting to date, when a Thierry Henry handball contributed to Giovanni Trapattoni’s side missing out on the 2010 World Cup.

While he wasn’t on the pitch that night at the Stade de France, Ireland hasn’t forgotten the emotions that the controversy stirred.

“I think it was something that was an absolute disaster, it’s an incredibly unique story and it is always fresh in people’s minds,” he said.

“It feels as well like they create these narratives around the games, but rightly so – it was an absolute disgrace! An absolute farce, absolute heartache for everybody – it’s always fresh in people’s minds.

“It brings a bit more of an edge to the game, it makes it more competitive because the media will always bring it up and that filters through to the team.”

Upcoming Ireland games.

Monday night will see Ireland host France for the first time since that occasion, at the atmosphere is sure to be electric at the Aviva Stadium.

Before that, there’s a friendly game against Latvia to look forward to on Wednesday night. More on that here.

