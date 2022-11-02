Stephen Ireland expresses regret over international career

Stephen Ireland opens up on international regret.

Stephen Ireland has opened up on the frustration he feels over his short-lived international career.

Under the management of Steve Staunton, the ex-Manchester City midfielder won six caps for Ireland between March 2006 and September 2007.

Despite being seen at the time as one of the most-talented young midfielders in the Premier League, that would be the extent of Ireland’s international career, as he began a much-publicised exile from the squad.

Now 36, Ireland has been reflecting on that aspect of his career, saying family matters and financial issues made it difficult for him to go away with the national team.

Stephen Ireland on international exile.

“I was back in Dublin recently and, to be honest, it was quite surprising for me because the response I had from supporters out there was really positive,” Ireland told Ladbrokes.

“I had some really good feedback from a lot of people out there. It’s kind of irrelevant because I didn’t play for them long enough to deserve any sort of recognition from them, so I certainly don’t expect anything.

“I’ve got really fond memories and had some great times but, I think, me playing for Ireland probably happened too early in my career. I got into the first team when I was around 18, and I really wanted it, I’m not disputing that. And I think I earned it, too, because I gave it everything.

“But I didn’t realise how much time it would take up, and everything that came with playing for the national side. It just happened at the wrong time for me. My life was chaotic, I was single with two kids, playing for Man City’s first team and was on £95 a week.

“I couldn’t even afford to go away. The stress, and how hard it was to deal with, made it virtually impossible for me to go away. I must have had 10 call-ups and was able to make one. I couldn’t make it, I literally couldn’t make it.”

Frustration.

All these years later, Ireland appears to feel some regret over how his international career turned out, adding that he should have reached out for support.

“Looking back now I get frustrated, because I’m thinking ‘why didn’t you ask Man City for support?’ Why didn’t I do this? Why didn’t I do that?’ But they were different times – it was just a completely different era,” he says.

“It’s just a shame, because I had so much to offer. I could have given the team so much. But at the end of the day, that was my bed and I had to lie in it.

“If my debut had come maybe two or three years later, when everything in my life was where it needed to be, then maybe things would have been different. It was just too difficult a time for me to put 100% of my heart into it.”

What could have been.

It’s fair to say that Ireland made the most of his limited time in a green shirt, scoring four goals in his six appearances, with all of the strikes coming in competitive fixtures.

Supporters will wonder what could have been if Giovanni Trapattoni had been able to call upon Ireland’s talents during the midfielder’s peak.

In the cold light of day though, no one can argue with a young footballer wanting to do what’s best for his family.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, stephen ireland