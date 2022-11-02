Stephen Ireland on “carrying Fred” during lockdown training with Man United stars

Stephen Ireland on lockdown training with Fred.

Stephen Ireland has stated that he was “carrying Fred” during lockdown training sessions with the Manchester United midfielder.

The former Ireland international has revealed that he trained with Fred, along with the Brazilian’s fellow Red Devils stars Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The connection stemmed from Ireland, Fernandes and Dalot all living on the same street, with the Portuguese pair asking the Corkman to help them arrange some training as Premier League football went on pause.

Stephen Ireland: “My back was sore from carrying Fred.”

“Bruno Fernandes was actually a neighbour of mine, and so during lockdown we were living on the same street; me, him and Diogo Dalot, so I was asked if I could source a pitch for the guys to train on so they could keep up their programme for Manchester United,” the former Manchester City midfielder told Ladbrokes.

“I managed to get a couple of places to open up their pitches privately, and we ended up just training together throughout lockdown. It was unbelievable and I actually loved it.

“It gave me a new lease of life. It was Diogo, Bruno and Fred from United – and every day they were keeping up with their United programmes but for a couple of hours afterwards we were just doing football drills. Shooting, volleys, competitions – I had to raise my game, I’m not going to lie!

“It was always me and Fred against Diogo and Bruno in the competitions… my back was sore from carrying Fred, I can’t lie! I was carrying him in all of the competitions we did.

“It was just an unreal experience, though. The weather was outrageous. We brought a goalkeeper along and just trained every day. They couldn’t get enough of it. Every day they were asking us to come back tomorrow.”

Bruno Fernandes’ Stephen Ireland admiration.

At the time of the lockdown, Fernandes had just arrived in England and was announcing himself as Man United’s latest star player.

Any illusions Ireland had that the playmaker may be unaware of his own Premier League career were soon wiped out when Fernandes revealed that he used to sign him while playing Football Manager.

“After the first couple of days of doing shooting drills, Bruno comes over to me. I didn’t even think they knew who I was.

“For all I knew, to them, I was some bald little trainer, some caretaker or someone who was just opening up the pitch for them. I genuinely didn’t think they’d have a clue who I was, and then Jamie, the coach, asks Bruno if he knows who I am. He goes on to say he was always signing me from Man City on Football Manager!”

Man United.

Ireland’s role in helping the Portuguese-speaking trio through that difficult spell is sure to have been appreciated, even if they play for his old club’s crosstown rivals.

Still, while his comments on Fred may have been tongue-in-cheek, there are a few Red Devils players who may be able to relate.

