Stephen Bradley opens up on son’s illness.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has confirmed that his son’s illness is the reason he has taken a step back from his work recently.

Bradley was absent from the Hoops’ 1-0 defeat to Dundalk last week, and at a press briefing ahead of Friday’s Dublin derby against Bohemians, the 37-year-old confirmed that eight-year-old son is currently undergoing treatment.

Stephen Bradley: “My son comes first.”

“My son is not well and while I know people know, I would rather leave it as a private matter,” Bradley told reporters ahead of the sold-out Tallaght Stadium clash.

“If his treatment allows me to be and if all is going well, I will be,” he added, when asked if he will be attending Friday’s game against his side’s arch-rivals.

“He comes first. If he responds well to the treatment, hopefully I can be at games and training as much as possible. That’s what he wants me to do.”

“We’re taking it day by day.”

“It all comes down to how he is,” Bradley said, when questioned on whether he will stepping back completely.

“If he is not responding right to treatment, that is where I will be. I spoke to the players and the group and the club have been brilliant in terms of their support.

“It all comes down to him. He and the family are the priority for me and right now he is responding well and doing well, which allows me to be here and focus on what we’re doing. We’re taking it day-by-day really.”

Bradley’s number two Glenn Cronin took charge of touchline affairs for last week’s meeting with Dundalk and is expected to do so again if and when he is called upon.

Rovers currently sit top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table, five points ahead of Dundalk, who have a game in hand on the league leaders.

