Stephen Bradley felt opponents were “there for the taking” after battling Champions League defeat

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley felt Ludogorets were “there for the taking” as his side dropped out of the Champions League, in spite of a terrific performance.

Following a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in Bulgaria, the result of the tie felt like a formality ahead of kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night.

However, the home side made their intentions clear early by racing out of the blocks, with their first goal of the night coming courtesy of Aaron Greene on 21 minutes.

Manuel Cafumana’s red card for the visitors early in the second half added to the sense that Rovers could achieve an unlikely result, and Bradley felt that the opposition should have been down to nine men after what he saw as a foul on Richie Towell, who was himself booked for simulation.

“I think the big decision is when Richie is in on goal,” Bradley said to RTE afterwards. “It’s a really poor decision when you see it back. It’s a red card. You need them decisions to go your way in games like this. It’s small margins and it didn’t go our way.”

Substitute Aidomo Emakhu set up a grandstand finish when he made it 2-0 on the night with just two minutes remaining, but any hopes of completing a comeback were put to bed when Cauly Oliveira Souza scored for Ludogorets in injury time, to make it 4-2 on aggregate.

Emakhu was one of five attacking subs made by Bradley in the second half as Rovers chased the game, with Rory Gaffney being another, despite the Galwegian being one booking away from a European suspension.

“I didn’t want to bring Rory on to be honest, he’s a booking away from being suspended,” explained Bradley.

“But I just felt they were there for the taking. They were gone, you could feel it. You could feel the energy around them, in the dugout and on the pitch. They were arguing with each other. I felt it was time to go for them.

“Rory and Aidomo came on, I thought Aidomo’s goal was a brilliant finish. It was frustrating. We started so well. We had them on the back foot. If another one goes in, it’s a totally different game. We can relax and wait for the third to come. It wasn’t to be.”

Despite their Champions League elimination, the European journey for the League of Ireland champions isn’t over yet.

They will now drop into the Europa League third qualifying round, where they face a two-legged tie with KF Shkupi of North Macedonia.

The first leg will take place in Tallaght on Thursday August 4th, followed by the return in Skopje five days later. Not only will the victors head into a play-off for a place in the Europa League group stage, but they will be guaranteed a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage, at the very least.

The losers, meanwhile, will drop into the Europa Conference League play-off round, meaning that there are still multiple paths for Irish participation in group stage football this autumn and winter.

Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic are also in the midst of a European summer, with their Europa Conference League second qualifying round second legs to come on Thursday night.

