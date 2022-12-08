Stephanie Roche signs for Shamrock Rovers ahead of new season

Stephanie Roche signs for Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers have announced that Ireland international Stephanie Roche will be joining them ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season.

Roche joins fellow former Peamount stars Aine O’Gorman, Alannah McEvoy and Summer Lawless in the Hoops squad, as they prepare to return to women’s senior football.

Stephanie Roche shares excitement at joining Shamrock Rovers.

After spells in France, USA, England and Italy, Roche spent the last two seasons back at Peamount United, the team for whom she scored her famous Puskas Award-nominated volley back in 2013.

“I am really excited to be joining Shamrock Rovers,” said the 33-year-old of her latest career move. “After speaking to the club, I really wanted to be part of this exciting and significant advancement in the league.

“I have always been an advocate for higher standards across the league and in women’s football and that’s what Shamrock Rovers are doing here.”

✍️ l We are delighted to announce the signing of Ireland International Stephanie Roche to our Women’s Premier Division Squad in 2023 ☘️#RocheIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) December 8, 2022

New League of Ireland branding.

The news of Roche signing for Rovers comes on a busy day in League of Ireland circles, with new branding launched ahead of the 2023 season.

What was known as the Women’s National League will now be called the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, while the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division will also be known by new titles.

They will now be known as the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division and the League of Ireland Men’s First Division, and new logos for all three leagues have also been unveiled.

Busy week for Roche.

On a personal level, it’s been a busy week for Roche as well, as it was also revealed that she will be competing in RTE’s Dancing with the Stars from January.

Once that’s over, Hoops boss Collie O’Neill will be delighted to have Roche on board for what he hopes will be a strong season.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Stephanie on board,” said the former UCD boss of her signing. “Stephanie has had a fantastic career so far, she is a very intelligent, technical, and astute player with a great eye for goal. She possesses all the qualities that we are looking for to help set high standards for the group both on and off the pitch.”

