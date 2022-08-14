St. Pat’s sign former Ireland U21 goalkeeper as Joseph Anang prepares for England return

St. Patrick’s Athletic sign new goalkeeper.

St. Pat’s have announced the signing of former Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Danny Rogers, as a replacement for the outgoing Joseph Anang.

The Inchicore club announced the signing just over an hour before kick-off in the Sunday evening Premier Division fixture at home to Sligo Rovers, while also confirming that the New York-born stopper would be starting the game.

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers joins St. Pat’s.

“We are delighted to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Danny Rogers,” the club posted on social media. “The 28-year-old made almost 200 senior appearances during his 10 years in Scotland & England. He’ll make his debut vs Sligo Rovers today.”

Pat’s then confirmed that Anang’s loan spell with the club has ended, with the West Ham United loanee heavily linked with a move to Derby County.

“St Patrick’s Athletic can confirm that goalkeeper Joseph Anang’s loan spell from West Ham United has come to an end,” the club added.

“Joe’s last game as a Super Saint was our 2-0 defeat to CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League qualifiers at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.”

St. Pat’s on-loan goalkeeper exits club.

Anang was one of the heroes of Saints’ run in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds this summer, particularly impressing in the away leg against NS Mura in the second qualifying round.

On that night in Slovenia, the goalkeeper saved a penalty in his side’s shootout victory, which secured their meeting with CSKA Sofia in round three.

Rogers has 10 under-21 caps for Ireland to his name and was called up to the senior squad by Martin O’Neill for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Moldova in October 2016.

He has represented a range of clubs in Scotland, including Aberdeen, Falkirk and Kilmarnock.

