St. Pat’s v CSKA Sofia: TV details for crucial Europa Conference League second leg

St. Pat’s v CSKA Sofia: TV details.

St. Patrick’s Athletic’s European adventure continues on Thursday as they defend a 1-0 lead against CSKA Sofia at Tallaght Stadium.

The Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg tie has been moved to the venue, as the Saints’ Richmond Park ground doesn’t meet Uefa’s minimum capacity requirement for this stage of the competition.

While the game is close to a sell-out, those not in attendance will be able to watch it on TV. Here’s everything you need to know about St. Pat’s v CSKA Sofia on Thursday night.

What happened in the first leg?

Tim Clancy’s side pulled off a major shock last week, by securing only their third-ever away win in European competition.

As the match in the Bulgarian Army Stadium looked to be heading towards a 0-0 draw, recent Pat’s signing Serge Atakayi fired home an 87th-minute winner to send the travelling support into dreamland.

The win was the latest stop on the Inchicore side’s European journey, after their penalty shootout success over NS Mura in the second qualifying round.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗦 🇪🇺😍 Huge second leg next week 💪#LOI | @stpatsfc pic.twitter.com/Zybamofp0V — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 4, 2022

What is at stake?

The task now for St. Pat’s is to see out the tie after giving themselves a strong chance of progression. An aggregate victory over the 31-time Bulgarian champions will see Clancy’s men into a play-off round, where they will face the winners of Danish side Brondby of Denmark or FC Basel of Switzerland.

As unlikely as it would be, a win over either of those two seasoned European campaigners would see St. Pat’s play group stage European football for the first time in their history.

An amazing performance and a deserved winner in Sofia from Serge Atakayi! 😍😍😍 #StPatsFC | #SaintsInEurope pic.twitter.com/WDZkpvN1I0 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 4, 2022

How can I watch St. Pat’s v CSKA Sofia on TV?

It has been confirmed that the match will be broadcast live on the RTE News Channel, with the broadcast beginning at 7.40pm, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

The RTE News Channel is available via the following:

Saorview – Channel 21

Virgin Media – Channel 200

Sky – Channel 521

Eir – Channel 517

The game will also be broadcast live on RTE Player.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division, st patricks athletic