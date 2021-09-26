Ireland hopefuls combine for brilliant St Mirren goal in win over Aberdeen

Connor Ronan scores brace in St Mirren victory.

St Mirren registered their first win over the Scottish Premiership season today and it was largely thanks to a brace from Republic of Ireland under-21 international Connor Ronan.

Ronan was one of five Irish starters for The Buddies in their 3-2 victory over Aberdeen, along with Jamie McGrath, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy and Alan Power.

GOAL! St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen (Ronan, 14) 🗣 "There's a huge slice of luck on the finish!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/illWBY2ri7 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan link up for brilliant strike.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny would have been keeping a close eye on proceedings, with McGrath playing a key role for the senior side in the recent international window and Ronan among the players that the manager is familiar with from his time in charge of the under 21s.

Kenny would have liked what he saw when a brilliant finish from Ronan broke the deadlock in the 14th minute but he would have been particularly pleased with the 23-year-old’s second strike given that it came from a pinpoint McGrath through ball.

GOAL! St Mirren 2-2 Aberdeen (Ronan, 58) 🗣 "He is certainly making his presence felt in Paisley!" The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee grabs his second goal of the match to level it against 10-man Aberdeen 💥 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/l4Pu4jjRnP — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

Connor Ronan currently on loan in Scotland.

In between Ronan’s goals, Aberdeen had gone into a 2-1 lead but Waterford native Jim Goodwin’s Irish-influenced St Mirren side battled through to win 3-2, with Marcus Fraser sealing the points with a 61st-minute winner.

Ronan has been something of a journeyman throughout his short career, with his current loan spell in Scotland being his sixth since he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2016.

After spells at Portsmouth and Walsall, the Rochdale-born midfielder has since gone further afield to DAC in Slovakia and Grasshopper in Switzerland, showing that he isn’t afraid to spread his wings beyond the UK and Ireland.

International ambitions for Connor Ronan.

He joined up with St Mirren for the 2021/22 campaign and his ability to link up with McGrath will have been noted by Kenny, for whom Ronan was a key player during their time together with the Ireland under 21s.

McGrath has already made the breakthrough into the senior international set-up, making his debut against Andorra in June before marking his first start with an assist for John Egan’s opening goal in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal earlier this month.

After today’s St Mirren performance, it might not be long before Ronan and McGrath are linking up in green as well as in black and white stripes.

