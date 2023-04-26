How to watch Spurs v Man United on TV in Ireland.

Spurs face Man United this midweek and the match will be broadcast live on TV in Ireland.

There will be three massive points at stake in the race for Champions League football, as Ryan Mason takes the Spurs hotseat following the sacking of interim boss Cristian Stellini.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Spurs v Man United on TV in Ireland.

When does Spurs v Man United take place?

Spurs host Man United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday April 27th, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

In Ireland, the BT Sport channels are part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack, with existing Sky Sports customers able to add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

BT Sport is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

Following the appointment of Ryan Mason as Acting Head Coach, we can now confirm Ryan's coaching staff ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 25, 2023

What is at stake?

Both clubs will have their eyes on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification that comes with it, but for Spurs, this conclusion is looking less likely with each passing result.

A humiliating 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth was followed by a 6-1 mauling at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend, and the North London club now sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind the Magpies and Man United.

With Aston Villa in fine form and Brighton and Liverpool having played fewer games, Spurs will know that anything less than a win against Erik ten Hag’s side is likely to end their Champions League hopes for this year.

What else is happening this midweek?

BT Sport is showing a full programme of Premier League games, starting with Tuesday night’s games which saw Aston Villa beat Fulham, Wolves beat Crystal Palace and Leeds United draw with Leicester City.

The remaining fixtures for this midweek are as follows:

Wednesday April 26th.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton – 7.30pm.

Chelsea v Brentford – 7.45pm.

West Ham v Liverpool – 7.45pm.

Man City v Arsenal – 8pm.

Thursday April 27th.

Everton v Newcastle – 7.45pm.

Southampton v Bournemouth – 7.45pm.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – 8.15pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man United, Premier League, Spurs