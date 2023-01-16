New footage emerges of Spurs fan who kicked Aaron Ramsdale

New footage of Spurs fan who kicked Aaron Ramsdale.

New footage has emerged of the Spurs fan who kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

As Arsenal celebrated a 2-0 win in the North London derby, Sky Sports viewers saw Ramsdale clashing with Spurs striker Richarlison, before a home fan kicked him from the stand behind the goal.

Spurs fan attacks Aaron Ramsdale.

The culprit could then be seen escaping back over the seats, as players and staff from both sides became embroiled in a melee.

A new angle of the incident was shared on Twitter overnight and clearly shows the blonde supporter making his way down from the stand, as Ramsdale collected a bottle from behind the goal.

After aiming the kick at the England goalkeeper, the fan can then be seen making his getaway back through the seats.

from a camera that is clearer and different sides Richarlison & Fans vs Aaron Ramsdale#TOTARS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/ieDwboFiu0 — TheBOMBOMs (@TheBOMBOMs) January 16, 2023

Spurs statement.

The scenes were widely condemned throughout Sunday and into Monday, with Spurs vowing to ban the supporter once he is identified.

“We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match,” said the club in a statement.

“Violence in any form has no place in football. The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Club statement on today's full-time incident at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2023

Premier League statement.

The Premier League released their own statement on the incident which reads as follows:

“The Premier League condemns the behaviour of a fan at the conclusion of the Tottenham Hotspur FC and Arsenal FC match this evening.

“There is no place in football for acts of violence, and under no circumstance should players be attacked or fear for their safety at games. The League will support the clubs and relevant authorities in taking the strongest possible action against the individual responsible.”

On the pitch, a Hugo Lloris own goal and a strike from Martin Odegaard helped Arsenal to their first victory away at Tottenham since 2014, and one which takes them eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aaron ramsdale, Arsenal, tottenham hotspur