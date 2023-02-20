Spurs eyeing up Evan Ferguson as Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea weigh up Evan Ferguson move.

Spurs and Chelsea are both weighing up a summer move for Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, according to The Irish Sun.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Brighton, and his performances seemingly haven’t gone unnoticed by some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Spurs eye Evan Ferguson as Harry Kane replacement.

The Irish Sun states that Spurs see Ferguson as a a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane, while the 18-year-old has already worked with Chelsea manager Graham Potter during their time together at the Seagulls.

Soon after Potter took over at Stamford Bridge in September, he was followed by Paul Winstanley, Brighton’s head of recruitment.

While the connection could swing any transfer in Chelsea’s favour, the club’s recent performances under Potter cast doubt on how long the manager will be at the club, and there’s no guarantee that a new boss would place their trust in a forward as young as Ferguson.

Following an Irish great.

A move to Spurs would see Ferguson follow in the footsteps of Robbie Keane, who is undoubtedly the most successful Irish striker of the Premier League era.

Keane remains a hero at the club after scoring 122 goals in 306 appearances across two spells in North London.

Ferguson burst onto the Premier League scene around the New Year, as he managed to score three goals in the space of four appearances in December and January.

An injury picked up in an FA Cup win over Liverpool subsequently limited his time on the pitch, but he was back in the starting line-up for Brighton’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Before all that, he made two appearances as a substitute for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side, in November friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Should he stay or should he go?

While it’s early days in Ferguson’s career, he has shown plenty of signs that he can be a Premier League and international star of the future.

Brighton have shown themselves to be one of the best-run clubs in the league, and a great place for youngsters to be, so perhaps the Meath native shouldn’t be in any rush to leave England’s south-coast.

While so-called bigger clubs may be sniffing around this summer, they are sure to come back again in subsequent transfer windows if Ferguson keeps playing the way he has been recently.

