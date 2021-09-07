Injured Son Heung-min doubtful for Spurs trip to Crystal Palace

Son Heung-Min injured on international duty.

Injured Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min could miss this weekend’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Son played no part in South Korea’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday due to a calf injury, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said hours before the game.

The Korean skipper played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Iraq on Thursday but has since strained his right calf, leading to his absence in today’s 1-0 victory over Lebanon in Suwon.

KFA release statement on injured Son Heung-min.

“Heung-min felt uncomfortable in his right calf after training on the 6th, and as a result of the test, he was excluded in order to protect the player,” the KFA said in a statement.

South Korea manager Paulo Bento has been quoted as saying that leaving Son out today was the “best decision”.

If Son doesn’t recover in time, he is likely to miss Spurs’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son HeungMin(손흥민)🇰🇷 (@hm_son7)

Son Heung-min absence would be a blow to Spurs.

The 29-year-old is a key player for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, having started all three of the side’s Premier League games so far, which they have won.

In the absence of wantaway Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, Son scored the only goal in the club’s opening day victory over champions Manchester City and followed that up with another winner against Watford.

Spurs top the Premier League table during the first international break of the season with three wins out of three and losing the in-form Korean for Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park will be a blow for Espirito Santo.

Son and Kane have formed a prolific partnership.

Son has scored 109 goals in 284 appearances since signing for the North London club in 2015.

He has formed a prolific partnership with England captain Kane, which really came to the fore last season when they broke the Premier League record for the most goal combinations in a single campaign, overtaking Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton’s 1994/95 tally of 13.

Son is arguably even more important for his country and has won the Korean FA Player of the Year award on five occasions.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: son heung-min, south korea, tottenham hotspur