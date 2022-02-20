Son Heung-min says he was “really sad” about Harry Kane criticism

Kane criticism made Son sad.

Son Heung-Min has said that criticism of Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane earlier in the season made him “really sad”.

Kane entered the season on the back of a failed move to Manchester City, the side against whom he put in his best performance of the season on Saturday.

Harry Kane puts in match-winning performance.

The England captain scored two goals as Spurs stunned the Premier League leaders, including the added time winner to seal a 3-2 victory.

It was a far cry from the form which saw him score one goal in his opening 13 top flight games this season, as reports of his unhappiness in North London rumbled on.

Kane’s lack of goals brought much criticism earlier in the season and after yesterday’s victory, Son spoke of how hearing negative comments towards his teammate made him feel.

Son: “Harry plays for the team.”

“I was really sad at the start of the season when he didn’t score the goals and people were talking, I was quite sad because he was working for the team and playing for the team,” the 29-year-old said in a post-match Sky Sports interview, alongside Kane.

“You could see today as well, he was working hard. He’s an unbelievable player as well but an unbelievable guy. Working alongside him is a big honour.”

Big Tottenham win.

While Son showered Kane with praise, he should have taken plenty for himself as well for his own performance at the Etihad Stadium.

Just four minutes in he got on the end of a Kane pass before unselfishly playing in Dejan Kulusevski, allowing the Swede to fire home his first goal for his new club.

He later provided the pass for Kane to score his first goal of the night on 59 minutes, which put the away side 2-1 ahead.

Son and Kane.

This goal meant that Son and Kane have now equalled the Premier League record of 36 goals provided to each other as a pair, matching the feat of Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

This stat, along with Son’s post-match quotes, show that if Kane is to leave Tottenham any time soon, the South Korean may miss him more than anyone.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, son heung-min, tottenham hotspur