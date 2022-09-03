Soccer Saturday panel dismiss Antony’s chances of Man United success

Soccer Saturday panel dismiss Antony chances.

New Manchester United signing Antony won’t be able to handle to pressure of the Premier League, after his £85 million move from Ajax.

That’s the general consensus of the Soccer Saturday panel, which this afternoon consists of Darren Bent, Clinton Morrison, Lee Hendrie and Michael Dawson.

Soccer Saturday panel: Pressure too big for Antony.

Antony arrives as the fourth most-expensive player in Premier League history and Hendrie offered a “big no” when host Jeff Stelling asked if the Brazilian can live up to his huge transfer fee.

“The pressure’s on him,” added the ex-Aston Villa man. “He’s got to come in and perform and I don’t think he will. Who will he play ahead of? Is he going to play centre-forward? He’s not really a centre-forward.”

Hendrie is absolutely correct in saying that Antony is not a centre-forward, so to even put the idea out there seemed like a strange observation.

Bent 🗣 "I can't see him settling into the Premier League. £85m will weigh him down." Hendrie 🗣 "The pressure is on him." Soccer Saturday panel debate whether Antony for £85m to Manchester United is a good signing pic.twitter.com/NkJCvvu4L8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 3, 2022

Darren Bent: “I don’t see it.”

Regardless, Bent was even more vocal in dismissal of the 22-year-old’s suitability to the Premier League, suggesting that the transfer fee will present too much pressure for the youngster.

“I just don’t see it,” said the former England striker. “I can’t see him settling into the Premier League. £85 million, I think that will way him down.”

“Way too much money,” agreed Dawson, while Morrison seemed happier to take his place on the fence.

“I’m not sure,” the ex-Ireland international told Stelling. “I’m 50/50. I hope so. You’re saying is he worth the money… eventually, as the years come, I think he will be (a success).”

Antony debut awaits.

Antony has only been in England a few days, and with his limited language skills, it’s unlikely that he is a regular Soccer Saturday viewer just yet.

However, Man United fans will hope that their new man relishes the doubts that have been swirling since his arrival.

After being reunited with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, Antony could be in line for a Red Devils debut when his new side host Arsenal on Sky Sports Super Sunday, in what is set to be a huge clash.

Kick-off for that one is 4.30pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antony, Manchester United, Soccer Saturday