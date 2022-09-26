Slaven Bilic returning to England as EFL Championship club confirms appointment

Slaven Bilic returning to England.

Slaven Bilic is returning to England less than two years after being sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion.

Watford confirmed the sacking of manager Rob Edwards and immediately announced that they will be replacing him with the Croat, who is now the 16th permanent managerial appointment at the Hertfordshire club in the past 10 years.

Watford statement.

“As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club,” said Hornets’ owner Gino Pozzo in a statement.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilic, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League.”

Watford FC confirms Slaven Bilić as its new Head Coach on an 18-month contract, subject to receiving the relevant work permit. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 26, 2022

Slaven Bilic at West Brom.

The job is the third for Bilic in English football, after he managed West Ham United from 2015 until 2017, before taking the reins at West Brom in June 2019.

The former Croatia defender led the Baggies to the Premier League at the first time of asking, by finishing second in the EFL Championship in 2019/20.

The 2020/21 top flight season began poorly for Bilic’s side, as they failed to win any of their opening nine games, picking up just three points in the process.

There were however some good results, including a 3-3 draw at home to Chelsea, a game in which Ireland’s Callum Robinson scored a brace, and a 1-1 draw away to Manchester City in December 2020.

That match would prove to be Bilic’s last in charge of the club, as he was sacked the following day.

ON THIS DAY: In 2007, England failed to qualify for Euro 2008 after losing 3-2 to SLAVEN BILIC Croatia at Wembley. pic.twitter.com/IJvGjyWlnU — West Ham Italy (@martelliditalia) November 21, 2015

Nomadic career.

As a player, Bilic made a combined 74 Premier League appearances for West Ham and Everton before beginning his managerial career at boyhood club Hajduk Split in 2001.

A six-year spell in charge of the Croatia national team would follow, which was mostly-remembered for Bilic’s side topping a Euro 2008 qualifying group that England failed to emerge from.

As well his two previous spells managing in England, Bilic has also taken charge of clubs in Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and China.

He joins Watford with the club sitting 10th in the EFL Championship table, with 10 games played.