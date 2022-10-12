Sky Sports strike poor tone with Chloe Mustaki interview

Sky Sports interview attracts criticism.

Sky Sports News have received a wave of criticism in Ireland for an interview conducted with Chloe Mustaki on Wednesday.

Mustaki was an unused substitute as Ireland beat Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, a result which secured qualification for a first-ever Women’s World Cup.

Video of Ireland celebrations.

While today’s headlines should have been dominated by this remarkable achievement, we’ve instead been reading and hearing apologies from players, after a clip was shared of the squad singing Celtic Symphony in the midst of the post-match celebrations.

Much of the focus has been on the lyrics “up the RA,” in reference to the IRA and an apology has been issued by the FAI, as well as Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

Players, including Mustaki and Aine O’Gorman, also came out and acknowledged that the rendition during a euphoric celebration was ill-advised.

Pauw apologised again in multiple interviews throughout Wednesday, and she and her players may have been best-advised to do so.

Rob Wotton interview with Chloe Mustaki.

This wasn’t enough for Sky’s Rob Wotton though, who conducted an extremely condescending interview with Mustaki on Wednesday morning.

Wotton begins by referencing the FAI statement, before inviting Mustaki to apologise further, which she does by saying: “Obviously a massive lapse in judgement on our end. Lots going on when the final whistle went. We absolutely didn’t mean to cause any hurt so we do really apologise.”

Wotton’s next question was “how embarrassed are the players by this video?” at which point, the interview begins to give off the vibes of a student being scolded by a teacher.

“Yeah, quite embarrassed,” responds Mustaki. “There’s obviously a lot going on in changing rooms in such a major moment, lots of different songs being put on left, right and centre.

“We are incredibly embarrassed, we didn’t mean any hurt on our end so we do really apologise.”

The Ireland women's team apologise for singing a song referencing the IRA following their world cup qualification win against Scotland last night. pic.twitter.com/83flVC8ywp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 12, 2022

Chloe Mustaki reacts admirably to questioning.

Wotton’s final question is the one that has caused the most uproar online, as he asks whether the Ireland squad could do with a bit more education.

“I don’t really think so,” responds Mustaki admirably. “I think we need to learn in these moments to be better and to do better. We’ve all be brought up knowing a lot about Irish history so we just need to be better in moments like this and we recognise that absolutely on our end.”

Fair play to Mustaki for fronting up, particularly with that curveball at the end, which many have seen as the height of irony from a British media outlet.

Sky restricted comments on the Twitter post of the clip but judging by the quote tweets, many feel that Wotton could have benefitted from a bit more research and education himself.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chloe Mustaki, Ireland wnt, sky sports