Shelbourne snap up Ireland underage international winger Josh Giurgi

Shelbourne sign Josh Giurgi.

Shelbourne have announced the signing of Ireland underage international winger Josh Giurgi, after his release from Norwich City.

The youngster joins up with Damien Duff’s side midway through their Premier Division campaign, after his contract at Carrow Road expired earlier this summer.

Shelbourne statement.

“Shelbourne Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of right sided winger Josh Giurgi after his time with Norwich City FC,” the Tolka Park club said in a statement.

“A young pacey right-sided player, the 20-year-old Dubliner Giurgi progressed through to Norwich City Under-23s from the Under-18s.

“Having played previously at Leixlip United, Josh was a regular in the Norwich City Premier League 2 side under Alan Neilson.

“A Republic of Ireland U17 and U18 international, Josh join’s Damien Duff’s Shelbourne side on a contract until the end of the season.

“Josh also played for the Republic of Ireland U17 squad in the EURO U17 Championship in 2019 held on home soil.”

Josh Giurgi comes home.

Giurgi returns home to the capital ahead of a busy period for Duff’s men, with a short trip to UCD in the calendar for this coming Friday.

They will then travel to Bray Wanderers for an FAI Cup first round meeting on July 29th, before hosting St. Patrick’s Athletic in a Dublin derby on August 5th.

With 22 games played in the Premier Division, newly-promoted Shels look to be safe from relegation, and Duff has been speaking of his delight at adding Giurgi to his squad.

“Josh came in and trained brilliantly last week and thoroughly deserves this deal,” said the ex-Chelsea winger.

“He has great quality on the ball, is very athletic and penetrates brilliantly. He is eager to rebuild his career after leaving Norwich and I am sure we can help him.”

