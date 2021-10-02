Shelbourne seal promotion back to Premier Division

Shelbourne seal promotion.

Shelbourne have returned to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the first time of asking after sealing promotion with a win over Treaty United on Friday.

A second half Georgie Poynton penalty was enough to see off the Limerick side and give Shels their second First Division title in three years.

Shelbourne have lost just once this season.

The home fans at Tolka Park celebrated at the final whistle as Ian Morris’ side achieved their aim of returning to the Premier Division after being relegated at the end of last year’s truncated season.

Shelbourne have been top of the First Divsion table for most of this campaign and have won the title with three games to spare.

They have only lost once in the league, going down 3-1 to Galway United in August and have racked up 16 wins in their 24 matches so far.

Morris hoping for a better return.

The club began their campaign with two draws, a scoreless stalemate with Galway and a 3-3 thriller with Bray Wanderers before, going on a run of 13 wins and one draw in 14 matches.

Morris will be hoping for a more successful foray into the Premier Division than Shelbourne’s previous attempt last year, which saw them finish second-from-bottom before losing the promotion/relegation play-off final to Longford Town.

Elsewhere in the First Division on Friday night, second-place Galway overcame Cobh Ramblers 1-0 while third-place UCD lost 2-1 to basement side Wexford.

Bray Wanderers and Cork City played out a scoreless draw at the Carlisle Grounds while Ahtlone Town kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Cabinteely.

As it stands, Galway, UCD, Treaty and Bray occupy the four First Division play-off spots, with Athlone six points behind The Seagulls with three games to play.

The winners of the semi-final/final format will go on to play the team that finishes second-bottom of the Premier Division (currently Waterford) for a place in next year’s top flight.

