Damien Duff leads Shelbourne to FAI Cup Final at first attempt

Damien Duff will lead Shelbourne into next month’s FAI Cup Final, after his side secured a 1-0 victory over Waterford on Sunday.

While the sparkly new Aviva Stadium only opened at the tail end of Duff’s 100-cap Ireland career, he will have fond memories of running down the wing for the Boys in Green at the old Lansdowne Road.

Damien Duff to lead Shelbourne out at FAI Cup Final.

On November 13th, he will be back at the Ballsbridge venue after a goal from Gavin Molloy was enough to take Shels back to the FAI Cup Final for the first time since 2011.

On that occasion, the Tolka Park side lost on penalties to Sligo Rovers, thus failing to add to the seven FAI Cups they had won throughout their history.

Their most recent cup success came all the way back in 2000, when they defeated local rivals Bohemians 1-0 in a replay after a scoreless draw.

Successful first season at Shelbourne.

An appearance at the final will be the culmination of what can now be described as a successful first season for Duff in management.

Last November, the ex-Chelsea winger took over from Ian Morris, who had just led Shelbourne to promotion by virtue of winning the First Division.

The newly-promoted club currently sit seventh in the Premier Division, with top flight football for next season already secured.

While Duff would have liked to have had more than nine wins on the board this season, he has attempted to create something of a siege mentality in his post-match interviews.

Shels lead in Waterford. The crispest of strikes by Gavin Molloy as the Premier Division outfit go ahead.

Siege mentality.

“I think we’re upsetting everyone,” said the 43-year-old after a scoreless draw with Dundalk last month. “I’m probably not likeable, the lads aren’t, but it’s why it’s the greatest league in the world as they say.”

He’ll certainly be likeable among Shels fans after leading them back to the biggest occasion in Irish club football.

Standing in their way of a first piece of major silverware since 2006 will be the in-form Derry City, who booked their spot in the final by beating Treaty United 2-1 in the earlier game on Sunday.

The 2022 FAI Cup Final will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday November 13th.

