Wrexham and Sheffield United war of words escalates after post-match tunnel spat

Players and staff of Wrexham and Sheffield United are locked in a war of words after the conclusion of their thrilling FA Cup double-header on Tuesday night.

Nine days after a memorable 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground, the two clubs did it all again, with Sheffield United sealing a 3-1 victory with two goals at the death.

Earlier in the second half, a Paul Mullin penalty for Wrexham cancelled out an Anel Ahmedhodzic opener, before the Robins striker missed a second spot kick that would have put the National League side 2-1 in front.

As extra-time loomed, strikes from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge sealed victory for the Blades, and ended the Ryan Reynolds-owned club’s dream of hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

After the game, ITV viewers watched Sharp give a fiery interview in which he called out the Wrexham players believing that they were destined for a date with Spurs.

“I think they were being disrespectful with a few things before the game, thinking they were already through,” said the veteran striker.

“I’m glad we’ve beat them. They’re doing well in their league, we’re doing well in ours, I wasn’t happy with a few of their players tonight but we got one over on them. Good luck to them for promotion.

“I wasn’t happy with the way they’ve been as a club, before the game, eyeing up Spurs. We’re an honest set of lads and we want to go as far as we can in this competition.”

The Blades skipper elaborated further in an interview with club media, in which he even called out the Wrexham social media admin.

“Whoever runs their Twitter account wants to be careful because they thought they were playing Spurs before they even beat us, and a few comments from their players which I won’t say. They know who they are.”

Sharp was likely referring to an image which was shared by Wrexham after the fifth round draw was made on January 30th.

In it, Mullin, Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer are seen mimicking the ‘camera’ celebration of Spurs forward Son Heung-min, who had previously been revealed to be following the club with interest, after watching the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

The picture was actually taken in November, during the club’s 2-0 National League victory over Aldershot Town.

Producers of the show were at Brammall Lane on Tuesday night, filming footage for a second season, and Wrexham captain Ben Tozer has accused Sharp of shouting “shove it on the documentary,” towards cameras in the tunnel afterwards.

“A feel like he’s just fabricated stuff in his head to make that acceptable for himself, if I’m honest with you,” said the defender. “I said to him to show a bit more humility.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was also displeased with Sharp’s behaviour, and he let reporters know in a press conference afterwards.

“I’m a bit disappointed with Billy,” said the former Bradford City manager. “Some of the things he was shouting in the tunnel. Well done Bill, you’re a fantastic player but I thought he was disrespectful after the game.

“I think the way the players celebrated and the crowd, was a mark of how tough we made it for them and they were relieved to get through. My message to Billy is you’re better than that. You really are.”

Sheffield United look on course for promotion to the Premier League this season, an achievement that Hollywood star Reynolds has said is the long-term goal for Wrexham.

However, with the Welsh club still in the fifth tier, it may be a while before they renew rivalries with the Yorkshire-based outfit.

