How to watch the Sheffield United v Wrexham FA Cup replay on TV in Ireland

How to watch Sheffield United v Wrexham on TV in Ireland.

Sheffield United and Wrexham face an FA Cup fourth round replay this week, and the match will be available to watch on TV in Ireland.

Nine days after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground, the Ryan Reynolds-owned Welsh club will visit the Championship high-flyers, with a glamorous fifth round meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at stake.

Reynolds and his co-owner Rob McElhenney have hugely increased the global profile of Wrexham since they bought the club in 2020, and plenty of eyes are sure to be on Tuesday night’s replay at Brammall Lane.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Sheffield United v Wrexham replay on TV in Ireland.

When does Sheffield United v Wrexham take place?

Sheffield United host Wrexham on Tuesday February 7th, with kick-off at Brammall Lane scheduled for 7.45pm.

How can I watch Sheffield United v Wrexham on TV in Ireland?

There will be two options for viewers in Ireland to watch the game. The match will be broadcast live on ITV 4, with coverage being fronted by Mark Pougatch, alongside pundits Roy Keane and Jobi McAnuff.

Sam Matterface and Ally McCoist will commentate, with the broadcast getting underway at 7pm. Virgin customers can in Ireland can find ITV4 on channel 132.

Alternatively, viewers can tune into Premier Sports 1, where coverage will also start at 7pm.

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

What is at stake?

Both clubs are enjoying strong league seasons, with Sheffield United and Wrexham currently sitting second in the EFL Championship and National League respectively.

While promotion will be the priority for both sides, each will want to prolong their cup run by hosting Harry Kane et al in the fifth round.

It was Ireland defender John Egan whose late equaliser denied Wrexham a famous victory in the first game, and the Cork native is expected to captain the Blades once again in the replay.

