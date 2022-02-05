Shay Given lifts lid on what it’s like to work with Frank Lampard

Shay Given on Frank Lampard.

Shay Given has branded Frank Lampard a “workaholic,” as the ex-Chelsea manager takes up the reins at Everton.

The Toffees host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round and supporters have a lot to look forward to during Lampard’s time in charge, according to ex-Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Given.

Shay Given: “He’s a workaholic.”

The Donegal man was goalkeeping coach under Lampard at Derby County and ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game, he spoke on Premier Sports about what it’s like to work with the former England midfielder.

“He’s a workaholic,” Given said. “He’s the first one in and the last one out. He genuinely works really hard.

“He was at Derby, his missus at the time was in London with a young baby. I thought he’d be in London quite a bit but he was in Derby more… maybe because he wanted to get some sleep!

Dedication.

“He was in Derby, working really hard every single day and dedicating his life to the profession. He could be doing what we’re doing, talking about football and that’s maybe a bit easier but he doesn’t get that everyday buzz of working with players.

“The matchday experience, when you win, lose or draw as a manager, it can be brilliant or it can be extremely low. I think he enjoys that side of it as well.”

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in January of last year after a poor run of results left them struggling for Champions League qualification.

Frank Lampard’s task at Everton.

Expectations won’t be as intense at Everton, although there is the potential matter of being dragged into a relegation battle, with the club currently lying 16th in the table after a run of one win in 14 league matches under previous manager Rafael Benitez.

Things didn’t improve under Duncan Ferguson during the Scot’s sole game in charge, a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, but the arrival of Lampard, as well as new signings such as Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek, appears to have lifted the mood somewhat around Goodison Park.

That feel-good factor would be boosted with an FA Cup win over Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

