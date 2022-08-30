Shay Given says Scott Parker was “too honest” ahead of Bournemouth sacking

Shay Given on Scott Parker sacking.

Shay Given has said that his ex-teammate Scott Parker may be “too honest,” after the former England midfielder was sacked by Bournemouth.

The Cherries announced on Tuesday morning that they had parted company with Parker, just days after they suffered a Premier League record-equalling 9-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Bournemouth statement.

This was their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League, after they beat Aston Villa on the opening day, but judging by the club statement, the decision to sack Parker was about more than results.

“In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably,” said co-owner Maxim Demin.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.”

AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker. — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 30, 2022

Shay Given: “He’s sometimes too honest.”

After the defeat against Liverpool, Parker implied that he was disappointed with the club’s summer transfer activity, as they look to secure Premier League survival on the back of winning promotion last season.

For Given, who shared a Newcastle United dressing room with Parker for two seasons, Parker may have been a little too honest in his assessment of the situation.

“Scotty is the sort of person who wears his heart on his sleeve,” said the ex-Ireland goalkeeper on talkSPORT. “Sometimes after games, he’s emotional and even when they got promoted, he tells it from the heart.

“I think it’s refreshing to hear that, he’s just being honest, he’s trying to tell people his honest side of the story. Maybe sometimes too honest.

“I think it’s refreshing that a manager can wear his heart on his sleeve, and you can see he was very emotional after the Liverpool game and rightly so. He was down, as were his players.”

🤯 “I’m shocked!!” 💰 “The job he did bringing Bournemouth up and the money he has generated.” ❌ “He’s not been backed! It would be a miracle if they stayed up. I’m shocked!”@No1ShayGiven reacts to the news that Scott Parker has been sacked by #AFCB. pic.twitter.com/MMlnCnO3mC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 30, 2022

What next for Scott Parker?

If the relationship between Parker and the club had soured as much as the statement would suggest, then it’s unlikely that the 41-year-old is feeling too down about his sacking.

With two promotions to his name already in his fledgling career, Parker would seem the ideal fit for a Championship club with big ambitions.

There’s currently a vacancy at Sunderland, but with managers at big Premier League clubs such Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester City seemingly under pressure, perhaps Parker is happy to bide his time.

