Shay Given admits he was “lucky” while hailing Ireland’s goalkeeping trio

Shay Given hails Ireland goalkeepers.

Shay Given has been singing the praises of Ireland’s goalkeeping trio, admitting that he was “lucky” to have avoided such stiff competition for the number one jersey.

Ireland are currently in the rare position of having three Premier League goalkeepers in their squad, with Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers starting regularly for Southampton and Bournemouth respectively, while Caoimhin Kelleher provides able back-up to Alisson Becker at Liverpool.

Shay Given: “I was lucky!”

With the goalkeeping department in such rude health, who better than Ireland’s most-capped stopper Shay Given to cast his eye over the talented trio, and that’s what he did on Premier Sports this afternoon.

“I can’t believe how strong the position is,” said the Donegal man ahead of Liverpool v Bournemouth. “I was lucky when I played, there was only a few competing behind me. They’ve got the strongest department in the whole squad for the Irish team.”

"I can't believe how strong the position is." 🗣️ Shay Given on Ireland's goalkeeping depth and a big season for Mark Travers 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5CsSMEk0sf — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 27, 2022

Ireland’s goalkeepers.

It might have been a case of “commentator’s curse,” as Travers went on to concede a hat-load of goals against Liverpool, in a game that is still ongoing at the time of writing.

However, the Kildare man has generally acquitted himself well to the Premier League this season, following Bournemouth’s promotion.

While Travers has been at Bournemouth since 2016, Bazunu is still adjusting to a new set-up, having joined Southampton from Manchester City earlier this summer.

Four games into the season, the 20-year-old has yet to keep a clean sheet for the Saints, but he did impress against Manchester United in the early game on Saturday, pulling off a strong first half save to deny Anthony Elanga.

As for Kelleher, the Corkman is currently out injured but even if he was fit, it’s unlikely that he would be dislodging Alisson from the Liverpool goal this season.

The 23-year-old hinted during the summer that he may consider leaving for pastures new but with the transfer window set to close this week, it looks like it will be another season on the Anfield bench.

Shay Given’s Ireland career.

During his own career, Given picked up 134 caps for Ireland, and was long-established as the country’s number one stopper.

Competition was provided by the likes of Dean Kiely, Alan Kelly and Kieran Westwood, before Given eventually succumbed to Darren Randolph’s emergence in 2015.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, gavin bazunu, Ireland, mark travers, shay given