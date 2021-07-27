Shay Given has left his role as Derby County first team coach

Shay Given leaves Derby County role.

Shay Given has reportedly left his role as Derby County first team coach as the turmoil at the EFL Championship club continues.

The Athletic are reporting that the former Ireland goalkeeper is now a free agent after he and the club failed to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Shay Given has been at Derby County for three years.

Given arrived at Pride Park as goalkeeping coach in the summer of 2018 when Frank Lampard was named as manager and he was subsequently kept on when Phillip Cocu took over in July 2019.

After Cocu’s sacking in November 2020, Given formed part of an interim managerial quartet alongside Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker, before taking the role of first team coach when Rooney was given the permanent manager’s job.

Given was not in the dugout during The Rams’ friendly defeat to Manchester United earlier this month, and Rooney explained afterwards that this was because the Irishman was “currently in the middle of negotiating a new deal.”

“Like everything else, things have been put on hold at the minute until everything gets sorted,” the former England captain added.

Shay Given departure is latest blow for Derby County.

Rooney also made it clear that he wanted Given to to stay, saying: “He is a coach I want to bring back in to work with us because he is a vital part of what we are trying to do.”

Given’s departure is the latest event to plague Derby’s preparations for the new Championship season, which begins at home to Huddersfield on August 7th.

The club have been hindered by a transfer embargo and had just nine registered players for the aforementioned match against Man United.

While the EFL have relaxed the ban and will allow Derby to sign players, Rooney has already complained that he may not be able to field a team against Huddersfield.

Derby County “may not be able to field a team.”

“If we can’t bring players in over the next two weeks I do not know how we field a team to start the season,” he said. “I haven’t got one centre-back signed to the club, there are two very young players in the U23s and U18s. It would be impossible for me to field a team.”

Add to all that the news that key Irish midfielder Jason Knight will be out for 12 weeks following a heavy tackle in training from Rooney himself, and the headaches continue to mount up for the former Man United skipper.

