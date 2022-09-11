Shane Lowry wins BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Shane Lowry wins BMW PGA Championship.

Shane Lowry has emerged victorious at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, after finishing the weekend on 17 under.

Both the Offaly man and Rory McIlroy were in contention, along with Jon Rahm, right down to the last but it was Lowry who came out on top after hitting a birdie on the 18th.

A tense finish.

He then had to wait to see if an eagle from McIlroy would set up an all-Irish play-off but the Co. Down man’s attempt stopped at the hole to give his Tokyo Olympics teammate the win.

The two then embraced at the clubhouse, with McIlroy heard to say “you deserve it” in Lowry’s ear.

The victory is Lowry’s first on the DP Tour since his famous Open victory at Portrush in 2019, and comes at the end of a dramatic week at Wentworth.

BREAKING: Shane Lowry wins the BMW PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/WW2iAxzBSn — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 11, 2022

Play suspended at BMW PGA Championship.

Play was suspended on Thursday evening, and remained called off on Friday, after news broke of the death of Queen Elizabeth. The tournament recommenced on Saturday, reduced to 54 holes, as players held a moment’s silence as a mark of respect.

Before the competition began, Lowry spoke out on the idea of playing alongside certain LIV golfers over the weekend.

“I can’t say I’m 100 per cent OK with everyone being here, but there are some of the guys that I kind of don’t mind them being here given what they’ve done for the tour over the years,” the 35-year-old said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Lowry (@shanelowrygolf)

Shane Lowry.

“There are certain guys that I just can’t stand them being here to be honest and I don’t like it that they’re here.

“To be honest the one thing that has really annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they’re all trying to be and I get they’re here to get world ranking points and do that.

“But in a way I think they’re here for that and to be disruptive. I don’t think they’re here for anything else… There are certain lads that I’d shake hands with and there are certain lads I wouldn’t.”

In an Instagram post earlier in the week, Lowry described the BMW PGA Championship as one of his “favourite tournaments of the year.”

