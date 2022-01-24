Shane Lowry claims ‘easy money for the Irish’ after golf round with Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford

Shane Lowry joined by Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

Shane Lowry enjoyed a round of golf with England internationals Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford in Dubai on Monday.

The footballing pair are in the Emirati city as the Premier League takes a winter break, and it didn’t take them long to catch up with the 2019 Open winner.

Shane Lowry’s busy weekend.

Lowry posted a picture of himself alongside the Manchester United captain and the Everton goalkeeper, along with the caption ‘Great group today in Dubai. Easy money for the Irish.’

The Offaly man is just off the back of a busy weekend, during which he took part in the HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The 34-year-old was in contention on Sunday but eventually finished five shots off Belgian Thomas Pieters, who took home the crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Lowry (@shanelowrygolf)

Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

The result, combined with Seamus Power’s performance in the American Express Open, has seen Lowry overtaken by his fellow countryman, who has risen 47th in golf world rankings, with Lowry in 49th.

Maguire and Pickford are sure to be relishing a break from the pressures of Premier League action, with both enduring miserable campaigns.

The centre-back has made a number of high-profile errors during Man United’s below-par season, with numerous calls for him to be stripped of the club captaincy.

Pickford, meanwhile, has been keeping goal for Everton as the Toffees have slipped into relegation danger. Saturday’s home defeat to Aston Villa was their 11th defeat in their last 16 games and they now lie 16th in the table.

Despite their flagging form, both Pickford and Maguire are expected to be back in the Middle East in November, when the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Grealish (@jackgrealish)

Dubai appears to be a popular destination for Premier League players this winter, with Maguire joined by Old Trafford teammates Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.

Lingard, who appears to be edging closer to the Man United exit door, has posted videos to social media which show the trio working hard in the gym while on their break.

Other footballers who have made the journey to Dubai include Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, and Pickford and Maguire’s fellow England man Jack Grealish, of Manchester City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Harry Maguire, jordan pickford, Manchester United, shane lowry