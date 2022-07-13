Shane Long makes “fairytale” return to Reading after eleven years away

Shane Long re-joins Reading.

Reading have announced the signing of Ireland international striker Shane Long, after the Tipperary native penned a one-year deal at the club.

The move marks a return to the club where Long’s career in England started back in 2005, when he and fellow future Ireland international Kevin Doyle both arrived from Cork City.

A Long time coming.

The duo were part of the side that helped secure Reading’s first-ever promotion to the top flight at the end of the 2005/06 season, with Long going on to play 50 times for the club in the Premier League over the next two seasons.

The Tipperary native’s return to Berkshire was teased on the club’s social media channels on Wednesday afternoon, leading to much excitement among the club’s followers.

This feeling isn’t limited to supporters, with manager Paul Ince sharing his delight at getting the deal done.

Paul Ince on Shane Long.

“The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans,” said the former England midfielder.

“But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch. Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals… Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow.”

Career to date.

Following Reading’s relegation at the end of 2007/08, Long remained a key player at the club over the next three seasons in the Championship, notably scoring 21 times in the league during 2010/11, which ended in a play-off final defeat to Swansea City.

His move to West Bromwich Albion that summer marked a return to the Premier League, and he would stay at the Hawthorns for two-and-a-half seasons before moving on to Hull City.

His spell on Humberside would last only six months, before he moved on to Southampton, where he has been a mainstay since the summer 0f 2014 – save for a spell on loan at Bournemouth during 2020/21.

A fan favourite wherever he goes, the now-35-year-old will join up with Ireland teammate Jeff Hendrick for the season ahead, after the Dubliner secured a loan move from Newcastle United earlier this week.

Long leaves the Premier League as the scorer of the competition’s fastest-ever goal, after he found the net within just 7.69 seconds against Watford in April 2019.

On this day in 2019, Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history. 7️⃣.6️⃣9️⃣ seconds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F25TBoZ8nQ — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) April 23, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, reading, shane long