Shane Duffy picks the most exciting young Ireland player

Shane Duffy picks his most exciting Ireland player.

Shane Duffy has conducted a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, and some of his answers make for interesting reading for Ireland supporters.

The on-loan Fulham man covered everything from his golf game to his favourite food and sports, as well as the best moments from his career so far.

Shane Duffy on “monster” Nathan Collins.

Ireland teammate Nathan Collins will be happy with one of Duffy’s answers, after the Derryman named his as the best up-and-coming Irish player, in his opinion.

“A lot coming through at the moment but I’ve got to go with big Nathan Collins – man’s a monster!” posted Duffy when asked the question by an Instagram user.

Of course, the undoubted potential of Collins puts Duffy’s status as a mainstay in the heart of Ireland’s defence under threat, as does the emergence of the likes of Dara O’Shea and Andrew Omobamidele.

Nathan Collins.

Collins recently moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers for an Irish record £20.5 million fee and he has shown in the early part of this season that he can be a Premier League regular for years to come.

The 21-year-old has contributed to three clean sheets in the opening six Premier League games, while Wolves have conceded the fewest goals in the division, with just four.

Shane Duffy Q&A.

Elsewhere in Duffy’s Q&A he pointed to his childhood Manchester United fandom, my naming Old Trafford as his favourite away ground and Roy Keane as his idol.

“I actually grew up a United fan, at least until I was about 13 or 14 when I stopped,” Duffy has previously said of his affinity with the Red Devils. “So, I have some good memories as a kid. I had all the kits and my mum put me in them watching the game.”

It is well-known that Duffy is also a keen Celtic fan and he confirmed that he remains one, despite his horror season on loan at Parkhead in 2020/21.

The 30-year-old is on loan at Fulham from Brighton this campaign but has only managed two late substitute appearances for the Cottagers in the Premier League.