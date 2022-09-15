Shane Duffy posts heartfelt tribute to Graham Potter after Brighton exit

Shane Duffy posts tribute to Graham Potter.

Shane Duffy posted a heartfelt tribute to his former Brighton boss Graham Potter, after the manager made the move to Chelsea.

Potter was confirmed as Chelsea manager last Thursday, bringing to an end a successful three-year spell on the south coast.

Shane Duffy: “Thanks for what you did for me.”

Duffy made a combined 41 appearances under Potter during the manager’s first and third seasons at Brighton, campaigns that sandwiched a forgettable year on loan at Celtic during 2020/21.

The Ireland defender went on loan to Fulham just weeks before Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, and on Wednesday evening he took to Instagram to pay tribute to his former boss.

“Graham, thanks for everything as a man first, what you did for me when not many people know about it,” Duffy wrote. “I wish you and your staff all the success on your new journey, I know it will go well.”

Shane Duffy’s Celtic nightmare.

Duffy’s move to Celtic in September 2020 came just months after his father Brian passed away.

The 30-year-old has since spoken about how difficult he found it to cope with this loss in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, as he failed to hit the form that he so wanted to for his boyhood club.

He then returned to Brighton at the start of last season with a new lease of life, playing every 90 minutes in the opening eight Premier League games for the Seagulls, as they lost just one match during this period.

Graham Potter on Shane Duffy.

After Duffy scored in a 2-0 win over Watford last August, Potter spoke of his delight at the centre-back’s return to form.

“I’m really happy for Shane,” he said. “He’s had a tough year on and off the pitch. But he’s learned a lot from that experience, and he’s come back to the club in a really good way.

“He’ll always be someone that everyone here loves, and that will never change. But he’s had time to evaluate himself, his life and everything that goes with that. And since he’s been back with us, he’s been fantastic.

“If you conduct yourself well and give yourself a chance on a daily basis, then you give yourself a chance to play well.

“We all want Shane to be happy.”

“He’s had a really tough year, he lost his father suddenly, and that’s quite clearly something that’s extremely tough to deal with.

“Then he had to cope with lockdown in a strange city, and that hadn’t gone well on the pitch, it was disappointing for him and Celtic. We all just want Shane to be happy, because when he’s happy, he’s fantastic.”

Duffy has made just two substitute appearances in the league for Fulham this season but is sure to be used more often, as the games come thick and fast over the coming months.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: graham potter, Ireland, shane duffy