Shane Duffy shares screenshot of his Fantasy Premier League team

Shane Duffy reveals FPL team.

Shane Duffy has revealed his FPL team to his Instagram followers, during a Q&A session that he conducted on Wednesday evening.

Millions of Fantasy Premier League players are currently getting back into the swing of things for the new season, and Duffy is no different.

Shane Duffy’s FPL selection.

The Ireland defender shared a screenshot of his selection and unsurprisingly Erling Haaland leads the line up front, with the Manchester City striker given the captain’s armband.

FPL players will know that the player selected as captain will score double points for a team and last week Haaland was given the armband by a record 5.4 million people, as he scored in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Haaland is in Duffy’s team alongside Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, and that’s no surprise as the striking duo are currently the two most-owned players in the game.

Midfield and defence.

While goals score points, so do assists and Duffy has picked the Premier League’s best in that department, by selecting Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne lines up alongside Leandro Trossard of Duffy’s parent club Brighton, while City’s Phil Foden and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz take up the other midfield slots.

Like 27.4% of users, Duffy has gone for a cheap option in Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams in defence, alongside Chelsea’s Reece James, Newcastle’s Sven Botman and Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Racking the goalkeeping points is Newcastle’s Nick Pope and it looks like a shrewd selection from the on-loan Fulham man.

Liverpool FPL assets.

Interestingly, Duffy seems to have already made a decision that many are considering this week by leaving out a couple of Liverpool’s most expensive assets.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will go down as FPL legends for their exploits in recent seasons but Liverpool’s slow start to the campaign has left many wondering if they are worth the expensive outlay.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FPL, shane duffy