Shane Duffy praised for “immense” performance in first Premier League appearance since June 2020

Shane Duffy impressed for Brighton today.

Shane Duffy put in a brilliant performance as Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to beat Burnley in their Premier League opener today.

Brighton manager Graham Potter named Duffy at centre-back for the trip to Turf Moor and while The Seagulls fell behind within two minutes, Duffy was a rock for the rest of the game as his team ran out 2-1 winners.

Back at Brighton and back starting in the Premier League 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Hopefully big Shane Duffy can show his best form against Burnley to set himself up for a solid season 🙌 We know he's well able 💪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8PkBsUfuhI — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 14, 2021

Shane Duffy has endured a tough spell.

The outcome should provide a big confidence boost for the Derryman who endured a torrid time on loan at Celtic in Scottish Premiership last season.

Duffy was snapped up by his boyhood club ahead of The Bhoys’ tilt at a record-breaking 10th league title in a row, however, the club ended up finishing 25 points behind arch-rivals Rangers with Duffy often being made a scapegoat by supporters.

The 29-year-old’s spell at Celtic Park came on the back of some personal trauma, with his father Brian passing away in May 2020.

Now back in the comforting embrace of Brighton fans, Duffy’s performance today was welcomed by many Seagulls supporters on social media.

Shane Duffy's performance for Brighton today 12 duels won

10 clearances

2 tackles

2 interceptions

1 foul won

4 shots

92% pass accuracy pic.twitter.com/DjBp2fEweA — ROI News (@IreNews8) August 14, 2021

The defender was “immense” today.

One fan wrote of Duffy: “He had one of the toughest years and seasons of his life last year and absolutely bossed it today,” while the word “immense” has been mentioned more than once in relation to his performance.

Duffy will be delighted with his performance, as will his club manager Potter, but another man who will be toasting him this evening will be Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Shane Duffy aims to win back Ireland spot.

Duffy had been an important player at both ends of the pitch for Ireland prior to Kenny’s appointment but seems to have lost his spot to Dara O’Shea in recent times.

As one of Kenny’s senior players, it would be great to see him put a good run of form together ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September, when Ireland face Portugal away from home before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Duffy has won 44 caps for Ireland and has chipped in with four goals since making his debut against Costa Rica in June 2014.

