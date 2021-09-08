Shane Duffy made fun of Andrew Omobamidele on live TV.

Shane Duffy and Andrew Omobamidele formed a strong partnership on the pitch last night and it seems they get on just as well off it.

Omobamidele was one of the Republic of Ireland’s outstanding performers during the 1-1 draw with Serbia at the Aviva Stadium last night, slotting in seamlessly alongside more experienced central defensive colleagues in Duffy and John Egan.

Andrew Omobamidele impressed for Ireland against Serbia

The 19-year-old Norwich City man made a series of important interventions and one late marauding run almost resulted in a spectacular winner, on a night that the Irish crowd reaffirmed their belief in the Stephen Kenny project.

Such was the level of his performance that Omobamidele was pulled aside by RTÉ‘s Tony O’Donoghue afterwards to give his thoughts after his first senior start in an Irish shirt and even then he still had Duffy by his side.

During the interview, last night’s skipper can be heard shouting “go on, big man!” at Omobamidele followed the words “don’t be nervous,” and it was enough to put both Andrew and O’Donoghue off.

“Captain Fantastic, Shane Duffy is helping us through this interview,” Tony explains to those watching at home.

Shane Duffy helping his younger colleague.

Once Duffy had departed, Omobamidele went on to pay tribute to Ireland’s senior players, saying: “Even the first time I came into the camp, the boys were putting their arm around me, getting me used to the surroundings on and off the pitch. They’ve helped a lot.”

Ireland’s latest international window has finished with two draws and a defeat and while the mood was lifted with last night’s late equaliser, it could have been even better if that 1-0 lead over Portugal was maintained last Wednesday.

Andrew Omobamidele: “We can play.”

“We can play,” Omobamidele said when asked by O’Donoghue what he had learned over the course of the three matches.

“The nation just has to try their best to keep faith in us. You saw against Portgual against world-class players like Ronaldo and Fernandes, we went toe-to-toe with them for the majority of the game. ”

Next up for Ireland, a trip to Baku to face Azerbaijan on October 9th before the visit of Qatar to the Aviva Stadium three days later.

