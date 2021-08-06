Stephen Bradley being considered for MK Dons job.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has emerged as a “genuine contender” for the vacant manager’s job at English League One side MK Dons.

The Irish Independent are reporting that Bradley is “one of the suitable options for an in-demand post,” with another being former England and Chelsea captain John Terry who left his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach in July.

Stephen Bradley has brought silverware to Tallaght Stadium.

Bradley took over as Shamrock Rovers boss in 2016 and led the club to their first Premier Division title in nine years last season. Previous to that, he led them to FAI Cup glory in 2019, bridging a 32-year gap since The Hoops’ last success in the competition.

This season has seen him build on that success, with Rovers sitting top of the Premier Division and leading Tueta Durres 1-0 after the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff round.

If Bradley does take the MK Dons job, he will link up with 19-year-old Ireland international Troy Parrott with the Tottenham youngster signed up to play for the club on loan for the duration of the 2021/22 season.

Former Bohs defender Warren O’Hora is also on the books at Stadium MK.

Bradley is said to have batted away a question about him taking the MK Dons role after Rovers’ victory over Teuta at Tallaght Stadium last night.

MK Dons have been on the lookout for a new manager since Russell Martin left to join Swansea City earlier this week. The club finished 13th in League One last season and have only spent one season at a higher level, when they competed in the Championship in 2015/2016 before being relegated again.

The short history of MK Dons.

The club’s 2004 foundation resulted from the controversial relocation of Wimbledon FC’s relocation to Milton Keynes. Their most famous youth product is Dele Alli, who played in the 2019 Champions League Final for Tottenham Hotspur and has appeared 37 times for England.

MK Dons’ most famous result is arguably a 4-0 League Cup victory over Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United side in August 2014.

