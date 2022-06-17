The seven-figure fee that Shamrock Rovers will receive from Gavin Bazunu Southampton move

Shamrock Rovers to benefit from Gavin Bazunu transfer.

Shamrock Rovers are set to benefit from Gavin Bazunu’s imminent move to Southampton, after the Hoops included a sell-on clause in the 2018 sale of the goalkeeper to Manchester City.

The Ireland stopper joined Man City for an upfront fee of €500,000, while the League of Ireland champions have gained another six-figure sum based on 10 senior international appearances thus far.

Shamrock Rovers sell-on fee from Bazunu transfer.

Southampton are now on the verge of completing a €13.9 million transfer for the 20-year-old, with 15% of that set to go to Rovers, specifically €2,085,000.

It’s a welcome financial windfall for the Tallaght outfit, who also brought in €600,000 from their sale of Liam Scales to Celtic last year.

As well as Rovers, the move appears to suit all parties, with Man City cashing in on a goalkeeper who they feel may fall short of becoming the club’s established number one.

Gavin Bazunu to Southampton.

Southampton will get their hands on one of the hottest goalkeeping properties in Europe and as for Bazunu himself, with the Saints reportedly viewing the youngster as their first-choice between the sticks.

Fraser Forster has left the club for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, leaving Alex McCarthy and Willy Caballero as the two goalkeepers Bazunu will be competing with for that number one shirt.

At 40 years of age, Caballero is expected to provide back-up to his younger teammates and with McCarthy in and out of the team in recent seasons, Southampton seems like the perfect setting for Bazunu to nail down a regular Premier League starting place.

Bazunu’s journey so far.

Bazunu has spent the last two seasons out on loan from Man City, gaining valuable first team experience in English football’s lower leagues.

He spent 2020/21 at Rochdale in League One, where he suffered the pain of relegation to the fourth tier, despite impressing under the management of Corkman Brian Barry-Murphy.

Bazunu then spent 2021/22 at Southampton’s near-neighbours Portsmouth, helping the club to a 10th-place finish in League One.

