Shamrock Rovers sign son of former Arsenal goalkeeper

Shamrock Rovers sign Markus Poom.

Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of Estonian international midfielder Markus Poom on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old arrives from Flora Tallinn, who beat Rovers in the Europa Conference League play-off round in the summer of 2021.

Poom was born in Derby in 1999, during his father Mart’s six-year spell as a goalkeeper for Derby County.

Shamrock Roves manager on Markus Poom signing.

“We really like his attributes and how he plays the game,” said Hoops boss Stephen Bradley about the signing.

“We’ve watched him now for a long period of time, before we played Flora Tallinn [in 2021] when we would have watched a lot of them. He’s a player we really liked. We’ve had quite a bit of contact with the club over the last number of years and we’re delighted to get the opportunity to work with him now.

Father and son.

A midfielder, Poom has appeared 13 times for the Estonian national team since making his debut back in 2019.

This tally is dwarfed by the 120 caps his father won between 1992 and 2009, a number which places him seventh in the country’s all-time appearance list.

Poom senior spent two seasons as a back-up keeper at Arsenal, during which time he picked up a Champions League runners-up medal for their run to the 2005/06 final.

"To win there was amazing." 🤩 Mart Poom on his Derby County debut on this day 1997, which saw #DCFC win 3-2 at Old Trafford 💫 pic.twitter.com/em0JGCrhJ2 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 5, 2020

“Box-to-box.”

“Markus would tell you that he favours a number eight position as a box-to-box midfielder, but we’ve seen him playing deep-lying and as a 10, so he’s played different roles in that midfield area,” added Bradley on the younger Poom.

“What I think you’ll see is that he’s an all-rounder that can do everything. It’s just about getting him in and getting him used to the way we play as quickly as possible.”

“I know from having conversations with him that he knows how we play. He obviously knows from when we played them and he’s seen quite a bit of us, so hopefully that process doesn’t take too long, once we get him in the building.”

The 2023 campaign for Premier Division champions will get underway with a President’s Cup meeting against FAI Cup holders Derry City on February 10th.

