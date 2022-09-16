KAA Gent manager hails Shamrock Rovers fans as an “example to everyone”

Shamrock Rovers fans hailed by Gent manager.

The manager of KAA Gent sang the praises of Shamrock Rovers fans after his side defeated the League of Ireland champions on Thursday night.

The Hoops travelled to Belgium for a Europa Conference League group meeting with Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side, but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck on the Shamrock Rovers fans.

Despite this, Rovers fans were in fine voice in the Ghelamco Arena, as they had been in the centre of Gent during the day, and their support didn’t go unnoticed by the victorious manager.

“Congratulations to fans of the Shamrock Rovers,” said Vanhaezebrouck after the game. “They stayed here yesterday in Gent, behaving fantastically well, enjoying themselves but creating no problems at all.

“So really I want to appreciate the way they are coming to Belgium, it’s an example for everyone and congratulations that they are here with a thousand people.”

🎥 | The goal that has given the hosts the lead in Belgium 👇 pic.twitter.com/JOG9iV8tor — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 15, 2022

Defensive errors and poor finishing cost Rovers.

Stephen Bradley’s men went into the game hoping to become the first League of Ireland side to pick up an away win in a group stage of European competition.

However, only eight minutes had passed when they fell behind to an opening goal from Hugo Cuypers, before a slip from Daniel Cleary nine minutes later led to Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe doubling the lead with a brilliant volley.

Odjidja-Ofoe was on target again in the 65th minute to end any hopes of a Hoops comeback, with the away side’s finishing letting them down on a few occasions in the second half.

The second goal of the night for Gent ⚽️ ⚽️ Volleyed home by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 🥅 🔵 2-0☘️ pic.twitter.com/7IkKalS1n0 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 15, 2022

“They are a solid team.”

“It’s a solid team,” added Vanhaezebrouck on his opponents. “I’m now already aware of the fact that when we go over there, it will be a difficult game and Djurgardens won against Molde, who are a good team, we played against them. And if you see that Djurgardens could not win in Ireland, that shows the quality of the Shamrock Rovers.”

The 3-2 win for Djurgardens over Molde means they the Swedish side and Gent sit on four points each at the top of the table, with Rovers and the Norwegian outfit trailing behind on one point each.

Next up in the competition for Rovers is a double-header with Molde, which starts with a trip to Norway on October 6th, with the return in Tallaght pencilled in for October 13th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers